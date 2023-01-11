BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and the Broome County Health Department is urging female residents to get screened.

According to the health department, screenings are free for people without health insurance through the Cancer Services Program (CSP).

The screenings can find cells that lead to cancer and remove them before they lead to disease, says the health department. If cells have already developed into cancer, it may be easier to treat through early detection.

“Cervical cancer screening begins at age 21 and the risk for cervical cancer increases with age,” said Carrie Horton, Cancer Service Program Coordinator. “Our local CSP provides free cancer screening to eligible individuals who live in Broome, Chenango, Chemung, Schulyer, and Tioga County. The CSP also helps people find a health care provider if they don’t already have one and if cancer is found, we help our clients access the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program.”

The CSP says that screenings are critical, as 2% of women survive past five years once cervical cancer reaches its later stages.

Those eligible can contact the CSP at 607-778-3900 to learn more and schedule a screening.