BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – February is American Heart Month, and the Broome County Health Department wants residents to remember the importance of heart health.

According to the health department, more than 30 million adults are currently diagnosed with heart disease and 697,000 die from it every year.

It says that it’s important to take steps to avoid becoming one of those statistics.

Here are some tips:

Attend regularly scheduled appointments with your providers to monitor your risk for heart disease – informing them about your family history regarding heart health is key.

Avoid tobacco products, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and vapes – Nicotine raises blood pressure, increases heart rate, and narrows arteries which reduces blood flow in your heart.

Stay active – attempt to exercise for at least 30 minutes per day. Incorporate more standing throughout your day – The more you are sitting each day, the chance of serious metabolic problems increase.

Eat more whole foods, fruits and vegetables, and try to avoid processed or fast food.

Get healthy sleep, manage weight, control and monitor cholesterol, manage blood sugar, and manage blood pressure.

Know the warning signs and symptoms of a heart attack – taking early action could save your life.

Per the health department, if you or a loved one are experiencing chest discomfort in the center of the chest, discomfort in other areas of the upper body, or shortness of breath, please call 911 as soon as possible.

For more information, you can call the Broome County Health Department at 778-2847.