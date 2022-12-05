BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This week, December 5-9, is National Vaccination Week. In observance, the Broome County Health Department is reminding residents that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

According to the Health Department, the flu has already gotten off to a strong start in Broome County. Rates of illness increased steadily in the first few weeks of the season and trends suggest that this flu season could be a bad one.

The Health Department suggests that everyone ages 6 months and older gets the flu shot each year. They say that the shot is especially important for people at greater risk of serious flu illness, such as infants, pregnant people, people with chronic health issues, and older adults.

According to the CDC, flu vaccines are shown to greatly reduce hospitalizations and severe illness. Between 2012 and 2015, vaccinated adults were 82% less likely to be admitted to the ICU with the flu.

Flu shots are available at healthcare providers’ offices and most pharmacies. Consult with your doctor and get signed up.

To find a flu shot location near year, visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vccines.