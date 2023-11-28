BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Our latest installment of Koffman Innovations features a German firm that is looking to improve the quality of chicken and pork through worms.

Corbiota was one of six international companies participating in a recent Soft Landing boot camp held at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator.

Last year, the startup was spun off of German-based BASF, the world’s largest chemical producer.

Corbiota raises common earthworms that are free of pathogens, viruses and bacteria as a special feed for chicks and piglets on industrial farms. The worms are intended for just the first five days the animals are alive.

According to Vice President of Marketing Alexandra Schneider, the worms stimulate the chicks and piglets, improving their agility, while strengthening their digestive system at a critical time.

“The worms carry microbiota. These microbiotas improve the gut health of the young animals, so the animals get more resilient against any bacteria, or any germs,” said Schneider.

Schneider says the hunting and eating of the worms keeps the chicks from picking their feathers and the piglets from chewing their ears and tails.

The Soft Landing Bootcamp is meant to help the businesses discover their customers and explore potential markets.

Schneider says the Koffman’s relationships with agriculture researchers at Cornell University is another great benefit.

“The mentoring is great. We have a great workshop, the boot camp, and learn a lot about the American market. We want to start our American operations here in the region, Binghamton, Ithaca,” said Schneider.

Corbiota was one of several international firms that competed in this month’s Grow New York competition at the Koffman.

Schneider says the company’s goal is to start signing up customers in the U-S beginning next year and begin building a North American production facility next summer.