BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Serbian media company is embracing its new US toehold with an immersive animated short celebrating Greater Binghamton’s industrial past and history of innovation.

2immersive4u was founded in 2020 by CEO Dusan Simic and President Filip Milinkovic.

The company produces videos that combine 3D computer generated animated backgrounds with characters that are drawn in traditional 2 dimensional style.

The goal is to create an interactive, virtual reality type experience using traditional electronic devices such as laptops, tablets and smart phones rather than a VR headset.

Its first project was a music video that received an Emmy nomination.

2immersive4u established a virtual residency with the Koffman Incubator about a year ago and soon heard about the history of the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company.

That inspired its latest project, Which Way EJ.

CEO Dusan Simic says, “The idea of Endicott-Johnson being this great entrepreneur that provides for his community, that was really inspiring for us because that’s one of the most core values of the U.S. And then we started building from there.”

The 10 to 13 minute-long story follows Ennio, an Italian immigrant who works for EJ.

Simic and Milinkovich met the staff at the Koffman through a virtual conference and applied to be a part of the organization’s Soft Landing program.

The program helps foreign businesses learn about American rules and regulations.

President Filip Milinkovic says, “Also, the different business culture and the way that people behave. I find it really useful on that part to show people and understand how to deal with others in the U.S. market specifically.”

2immersive4u has partnered with Yohance Bailey and Dustin Tang-Chung of Blackbriar Entertainment in Binghamton to shoot the local scenes.

Then the Serbian company will use computer effects to make the short film more immersive.

The goal is to submit it for Oscar consideration in 2025 in the short movie category.