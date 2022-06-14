ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Just last month, a draft suggesting that the High Court was ready to overturn Roe V Wade was leaked. Today, six bills expanding abortion rights have become law. These bills will protect abortion rights for New Yorkers, health care providers and those traveling to the state for abortion services.

In states like Oklahoma, abortion is banned at the moment of fertilization, except in cases of rape or incest. And in Texas, abortion is banned after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

At a press conference where Governor Kathy Hochul signed the package of bills, she said, “Mark my words, we talk about those other states, our heart goes out to the women in those other states, we’ll be there for the women of other states and mark my words, just never, never here in the state of New York. “

The Governor also announcing a $35 million dollar Abortion Services Provider Fund. $25 million will be used to expand abortion services already present in New York and $10 million will be used to protect abortion clinics.

In 2019 New York already passed the Reproductive Health Act which codified Roe v. Wade into state law. This allows for abortions up to full term if the woman’s mental or physical health is at risk. Some might ask if Roe v. Wade is already codified here in New York, what is the need for these additional laws?

Lawmakers say, they want to provide legal abortions for those outside of New York and protect those administering abotions. Three of the bills signed today will:

Provide legal protection for abortion service providers

Prohibit professional misconduct charges against practitioners for providing abortions to those who do not live in New York

Ban medical malpractice insurance companies from taking any adverse action against a provider who provides legal abortions

In response to these bills, The New York State Catholic Conference says:

“This package of bills seeks to encourage abortion tourism, rather than helping women and children who may be in need. As a state that claims to value autonomy and choice, New York should stop presenting abortion as the best and only option for struggling women, and harassing any pro-life pregnancy center that may help women keep their babies. This abortion-or-nothing narrative only demeans women.”