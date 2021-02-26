Johnson City house fire displaces 21 people

JOHNSON CITY – A fire that ravaged two houses in Johnson City has displaced 21 people.

At around noon yesterday, the Johnson City Fire Department responded to a call of a porch fire at 13 Elizabeth Street in the village.

The single-family home was completely engulfed, and ultimately jumped to a multi-family home next door at 17 Elizabeth Street, forcing the J-C-F-D to call for a second alarm and have 3 other companies respond.

Fire fighters battled the initial blaze for over an hour before getting it under control, and were able to control the neighboring fire to mostly exterior damage.

There were no reported injuries, but the Red Cross was called in to assist the 21 people, including 8 children, who were left homeless.

A dog also perished in the fire.