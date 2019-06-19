1  of  2
Joe Knows

After nearly 30 years in practice, attorney Joe Stanley has built a reputation for connecting with his clients and fighting for their compensation. About 95 percent of his practice is dedicated to litigation and helping clients with serious injuries, but he’s often asked questions about any and all areas of the law.

Joe knows that problems can often be life-altering for people, even when they don’t seem that significant to others.

His goal is to offer a different perspective on legal matters and to bring a human face to the law.

Attorney Joe Stanley regularly makes appearances during commercial breaks on The Today Show and Good Morning America.

About Joe Stanley

JoeStanley.jpgAttorney Joe Stanley is a Syracuse native. He completed his undergraduate work at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Syracuse University Law School.

Joe has a reputation as a meticulous litigator who connects with his clients, fighting for their compensation. He has litigated cases involving serious car accidents, medical malpractice, product failure, construction site injuries and more.

Joe knows what the insurance companies are looking for, how they operate, and how to beat them.

For more, see his website.