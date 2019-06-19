After nearly 30 years in practice, attorney Joe Stanley has built a reputation for connecting with his clients and fighting for their compensation. About 95 percent of his practice is dedicated to litigation and helping clients with serious injuries, but he’s often asked questions about any and all areas of the law.

Joe knows that problems can often be life-altering for people, even when they don’t seem that significant to others.

His goal is to offer a different perspective on legal matters and to bring a human face to the law.

Attorney Joe Stanley regularly makes appearances during commercial breaks on The Today Show and Good Morning America.