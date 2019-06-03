Jobs

Ultrasonographer - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:53 AM EDT

Ultrasonographer - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

Position Overview

The Ultrasonographer will ensure that the evaluation of Ultrasound procedures are administered in a fashion that is accurate, timely, responsive and reliable. Customers served include UHSH employees, Medical Staff, patients and regulatory agencies. Priority will be given to activities that directly affect customer service.

Position Requirements
Education/Experience

  • Associate's degree or
  • Certification in Ultrasound, extensive knowledge in cross-sectional anatomy.

License/Certification

  • ARDMS Registered or Registry eligible.
  • Registry eligible staff must successfully pass the ARMS exam and achieve registered status within one year of hire.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY...or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.

Sponsored by "United Health Services"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected