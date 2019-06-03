Ultrasonographer - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

Position Overview

The Ultrasonographer will ensure that the evaluation of Ultrasound procedures are administered in a fashion that is accurate, timely, responsive and reliable. Customers served include UHSH employees, Medical Staff, patients and regulatory agencies. Priority will be given to activities that directly affect customer service.

Position Requirements

Education/Experience

Associate's degree or

Certification in Ultrasound, extensive knowledge in cross-sectional anatomy.

License/Certification

ARDMS Registered or Registry eligible.

Registry eligible staff must successfully pass the ARMS exam and achieve registered status within one year of hire.

Sponsored by "United Health Services"