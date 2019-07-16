Teacher’s Aide – Institute for Child Development at SUNY

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Institute for Child Development (ICD) is an organization dedicated to improving the independence, achievement, and well-being of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Located on the Binghamton University campus, the ICD has been providing services to children and their families for over 40 years. The Children’s Unit for Treatment and Evaluation (CUTE), a New York State Approved Special Education Program (ages 5-11) and New York State Approved Early Intervention Provider Agency (birth through age 3), is one of ICD’s many service programs. Our staff consists of devoted special education teachers, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, teacher assistants, school psychologists, board certified behavior analysts, clinical psychologists, and paraprofessional staff who work together to meet the needs of the children and families we serve. The selected candidate will work as part of our dynamic team at CUTE providing center-based services to children with ASD and related emotional and behavioral needs.

This is a high energy, fast paced environment with physically active students and our staff are required at times to move quickly from one activity to another. The student activities can occur on the floor, in chairs, during physical education and outdoors, therefore we are looking for applicants that have a lot of energy and are able to move at the students pace. Assist teachers in providing instruction and care to children enrolled in the Children’s Unit.

• Implement individualized educational programs

• Objectively evaluate child behavior and performance

• Teach self-help and/or caring for daily living skills i.e., toileting, eating

• Relate well to children

• Treat each child with dignity and respect

• Ensure the physical safety of the children and fellow staff members

• Accept feedback non-defensively and act on same in timely manner

• Assist with computer-aided instruction as requested

B. Assist teachers in the development of instructional materials.

• Make and/or organize necessary materials i.e., flash cards, pictures, worksheets

• Generate novel materials based on child characteristics and/or needs

C. Actively participate in the organization and maintenance of the classroom environment.

• Organize materials and monitor the availability and condition of classroom materials.

• Maintain neat and clean classroom (clean desks, reshelf books, etc.)

• Decorate bulletin boards, etc., as appropriate for time of year, lesson content, etc.

• Maintain hygienic standards (cleanliness, food storage and preparation, etc.)

D. Assist in the organization and monitoring of Unit supplies and materials.

• Assist in routine inventory

• Assist in storage of supplies and materials

• Assist in distribution of supplies and materials

E. Assist with the wide variety of day-to-day activities necessary for the smooth functioning of the Children’s Unit.

• Help escort children to and from buses

• Shop for food and pick up supplies from local vendors

• Assist in reorganizing furniture and other periodic maintenance tasks

• Launder clothing soiled by activities

• Learn and utilize basic functions on Unit computer system

• Participate in in-service training

• Participate in staff/parent meetings as requested

EXPECTATIONS

• Ability to maintain professional conduct.

• Ability to work cooperatively in a team teaching environment.

• Must be able to stand for extended periods of time while working with children.

• Participate in all habilitive, self-help, and emotional development programs as requested

• Good organizational skills.

LEVEL OF SUPERVISION:

• Teacher’s aides will be supervised by the special education teachers and periodically observed and evaluated by The Director of Educational Services. In addition, consultation on program development, data evaluation and related responsibilities will be held weekly. Excellent experience for graduate school applicants and those preparing for the BCABC exam.

Required Qualifications:

• High school diploma.

• Must be fluent and easily understood in English with very good articulation to accommodate the communication and comprehension needs of the children served.

• Must be able to proficiently read, write, and comprehend written text and communicate in written form in English as the primary means of understanding and implementing child education plans and providing required documentation.

• Must have normative vision, hearing, strength, and agility in order to meet routine and emergency needs and safety of children and fellow staff. This includes:

• Capability to lift and carry a 50-pound child a minimum distance of 100 feet

• Capability to quickly move from floor sitting position to running to retrieve a child who may run away

• During the interview process all candidates will be asked to lift a 50 lb mannequin and carry it about 20 feet after signing a waiver.

Preferred Qualifications:

• College degree or course work in education or psychology desired.

• Experience working with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

ORGANIZATIONAL POLICIES

• Must be able to demonstrate, via written exam in English, competency of Unit policies and procedures as presented in Staff Manual.

• The exam must be passed (proficiency 90%) within the first month of employment. Failure to do so results in immediate probation. If the exam is not passed by the end of the 2nd month of employment, employment status will be affected. Exams will be administered a maximum of 3 times per employee.

• Per State Education Department regulations all employees are subject to clearance through the State Central Register of Child Abuse/Maltreatment and fingerprint supported criminal history background check.

HEALTH AND HYGIENE SAFEGUARDS

• The ICD physical facilities are utilized by individuals from the University and the community, therefore we cannot guarantee that areas within ICD are allergen free.

• All staff members are required to use vinyl or latex gloves to meet required safety and hygiene standards.

Additional Information:

ENTRY LEVEL ANNUAL SALARY : $21,700.00

HOURS : Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8:30AM – 4:00PM, Tuesday 8:30AM – 4:30PM, Friday 8:30AM – 3:30PM

