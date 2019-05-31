Staff Nurse – UHS Hospitals – Binghamton
Position Overview:
The Registered Nurse (GN) on this Post Anesthesia Care unit protects, promotes, and optimizes health and abilities, prevention of illness and injury, and the alleviation of suffering through the diagnosis and treatment of human response and through advocacy in the care of individuals and families. The RN is responsible and accountable for compliance to all standards of practice and professional development in accordance with the New York State Nurse Practice Act, United Health Services Hospitals and Nursing Division policies, ANA Scope and Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics for Nurses, and the Bill of Patient Rights. The RN promotes a caring and healing environment for patient-centered care.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY…or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.
Position Requirements
Education/Experience
Minimum Required:
- A graduate of an accredited school of Nursing
Preferred:
- Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing
- Previous clinical nursing experience in an acute care or ambulatory setting
License/Certification
Minimum Required:
- Current Graduate Nurse, with a Limited Permit.
- CPR within 3 months of hire
- ACLS within one year of hire
Preferred:
- Professional certification in a related nursing specialty
- PALS
CLICK HERE TO APPLY…or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.
Sponsored by “United Health Services“