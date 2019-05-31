Staff Nurse – UHS Hospitals – Binghamton

Position Overview:

The Registered Nurse (GN) on this Post Anesthesia Care unit protects, promotes, and optimizes health and abilities, prevention of illness and injury, and the alleviation of suffering through the diagnosis and treatment of human response and through advocacy in the care of individuals and families. The RN is responsible and accountable for compliance to all standards of practice and professional development in accordance with the New York State Nurse Practice Act, United Health Services Hospitals and Nursing Division policies, ANA Scope and Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics for Nurses, and the Bill of Patient Rights. The RN promotes a caring and healing environment for patient-centered care.

Position Requirements

Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

A graduate of an accredited school of Nursing

Preferred:

Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing

Previous clinical nursing experience in an acute care or ambulatory setting

License/Certification

Minimum Required:

Current Graduate Nurse, with a Limited Permit.

CPR within 3 months of hire

ACLS within one year of hire

Preferred:

Professional certification in a related nursing specialty

PALS

