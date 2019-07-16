VESTAL, N.Y. – Special Education Teacher – Institute for Child Development Research Foundation of SUNY – Vestal, New York

About the Institute for Child Development:

The Institute for Child Development (ICD) is an organization dedicated to improving the independence, achievement, and well-being of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Located on the Binghamton University campus, the ICD has been providing services to children and their families for over 40 years. The Children’s Unit for Treatment and Evaluation (CUTE), a New York State Approved Special Education Program (ages 5-11) and New York State Approved Early Intervention Provider Agency (birth through age 3), is one of ICD’s many service programs. Our staff consists of devoted special education teachers, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, teacher assistants, school psychologists, board certified behavior analysts, clinical psychologists, and paraprofessional staff who work together to meet the needs of the children and families we serve. The selected candidate will work as part of our dynamic team at CUTE providing center-based services to children with ASD and related emotional and behavioral needs.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Formulate, write, and implement Individual Education Plans.

• Develop, construct, write and implement habilitative programs for children.

• Objectively evaluate child behavior and performance.

• Monitor and objectively evaluate child behavior and performance and modify programs as required.

• Conduct and Consult on program analyses to determine effectiveness.

• Prepare written reports as needed.

• Maintain frequent contact with parents or guardians of children, in oral and written forms, regarding child progress on IEP goals.

• Participate orally and by providing written material in multiple weekly staff meetings.

• Provide support, in vivo supervision and performance feedback to paraprofessional staff as directed.

• Provide support, in vivo supervision and performance feedback to undergraduate practicum students as directed.

EXPECTATIONS

• Provide direct child instruction and care for 5-days a week as determined by the Unit calendar. Meetings, preparation, parent contact, etc. will occur outside direct child attendance times.

• Be available for ad hoc meetings and consultation during work hours as specified by Director of Educational Services, which may vary.

• Participate in all habilitative, self-help and emotional development programs as requested.

• Maintain appropriate cleanliness, organization and decoration of classroom.

• Assist children to and from bus stop and monitor lunch period.

• Demonstrated proficiency in analytical methods and written English expression.

LEVEL OF SUPERVISION

• Special Education Teachers will be supervised by and work closely with the Director of Educational Services. In vivo supervision of instructional effectiveness will be provided. In addition, consultation on program development, data evaluation and related responsibilities will be held bi-weekly.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Special Education.

• New York State teaching certification or eligibility.

• Must be fluent and easily understood in English with very good articulation to accommodate the communication and comprehension needs of the children served.

• Must be able to proficiently read, write, and comprehend written text and communicate in written form in English as the primary means of understanding and implementing child education plans and providing required documentation.

• Must have normative vision, hearing, strength, and agility in order to meet routine and emergency needs and safety of children and fellow staff. This includes:

• Capability to lift and carry a 50-pound child a minimum distance of 100 feet

• Capability to quickly move from floor sitting position to running to retrieve a child who may run away

• During the interview process all candidates will be asked to lift a 50 lb mannequin and carry it about 20 feet after signing a waiver.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Structured, professionally supervised service delivery with children with autism spectrum disorders.

• Formal training in applied behavior analysis, which subsumes intervention, data collection, summary, and evaluation methods.

ORGANIZATIONAL POLICIES

• Must be able to demonstrate, via written exam in English, competency on Unit policies and procedures as presented in Staff Manual.

• The exam must be passed, (proficiency 90%), within the first month of employment. Failure to do so results in immediate probation. If the exam is not passed by the end of the 2nd month of employment, employment status will be affected. Exams will be administered a maximum of 3-times per employee.

• Per State Education Department regulations all employees are subject to clearance through the State Central Register of Child Abuse / Maltreatment and fingerprint supported criminal history background check.

HEALTH AND HYGIENE SAFEGUARDS

• The ICD physical facilities are utilized by individuals from the University and the community, therefore we cannot guarantee that areas within ICD are allergen free.

• All staff members are required to use vinyl or latex gloves to meet required safety and hygiene standards.

Additional Information:

Salary: $40,000 minimum. Negotiable based on experience.

