Programmer Analyst – Raymond Corporation

The Programmer Analysts at Raymond are given the opportunity to develop business solutions for nearly every segment of our company, including solutions for our large dealer network, using a variety of tools and languages. They act as project leaders, taking general business requirements and working to plan the design, coding, testing, and maintenance of the largest, most complex programs while receiving minimal supervision. They develop new programming concepts, processes and procedures to best meet business needs in this quickly changing environment.
Job Requirements:
• Solid understanding of object-oriented design principles
• Java, Java web programming (JEE/Jakarta EE)
• HTML, JavaScript/jQuery, XML, JSON
• Strong SQL skillset
• Experience with Web Services
• Experience with multiple programming languages is a plus
• Excellent analytical ability to recognize areas of improvement in existing programs or procedures.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; has the ability to communicate complex technical issues to all levels of the organization.
• Able to work in team environment and demonstrate flexibility, adaptability and dependability.
Education/Experience : Requires in depth product knowledge and broad knowledge of advanced computer technology and systems design. Candidate should possess one of the following:
• Bachelor degree in Computer Science and a minimum of 3-5 years experience
• Associates degree in Computer Science and a minimum of 7-10 years experience