Physician Practice RN – UHS Hospitals

Position Overview

Under administrative and medical direction the Physician Practice RN will assist the team in providing various employer related physical examination services which include: new hire, fitness-for-duty, job placement, OSHA medical surveillance, Department of Transportation and Periodic examinations. In addition, Physician Practice RN will coordinate the care and service of employees with a work related injury or illness to enhance the quality, timeliness and cost effectiveness of their medical care. In addition, will perform drug and alcohol collections/screenings, international travel, routine, preventive and post exposure immunizations and on-site nursing services. The Physician Practice RN is knowledgeable of the regulations that impact United Occupational Medicine’s client base, including: NYS Workers’ Compensation Law, OSHA, Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Health, ADA, Infection Control and state and federal regulations.

Position Requirements

Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

Graduate of an accredited school of registered nursing.

Two years of acute care nursing experience

Preferred:

BSN

Proficiency with laboratory procedures for blood sampling

Knowledge of NYS WC Laws and Regulations, OSHA, NYS Department of Health and Infection Control regulations

Experience and proficiency with Microsoft applications

License/Certification

Minimum Required:

Current License to practice as a registered nurse in NYS

CPR certified or must obtain within 3 months of hire

