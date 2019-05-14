Physical Therapy Assistant – United Health Services, Chenango Bridge

Position Overview

Assists staff of physical therapists in all functions. Implements patient treatment programs as developed by a Physical Therapist, maintains accurate patient treatment records and current progress notes, submits billing for each patient treated, cleans treatment tables and rooms after patient use, participates in staff meetings, in-services and other educational activities, and most importantly, engages in consultation with the Physical Therapist as to any changes in the patient’s condition or response to treatment which may warrant re-evaluation or alteration of the established treatment plan or goals.

Education/Experience/License/Certification:

Associate’s in Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assistant

A combination of up to two years of education, training and clinical experience in an outpatient setting is preferred.

Licensed or license-eligible by NY state as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

CPR certification within the first three months of employment.

