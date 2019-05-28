Operations Associate – BAE Systems – Endicott, New York

Job Description Third shift (5)40 work schedule position to assemble electronic components, assemblies, subassemblies, kits and modules according to specific written instructions, wiring lists and diagrams, routing instructions and process sheets.

Use appropriate tooling and machinery as provided. Verify and inspect products to ensure conformance with requirements and perform rework as needed.

Perform mechanical and electrical assembly operations in the build of electronic assemblies using standard measuring tools and techniques, following work order instructions, policies and procedures. Perform soldering and inspection when/if certified.

Cross-train in other assembly positions, participate and support continuous improvement activities, perform other duties and responsibilities as required.

