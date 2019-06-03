Oncology Nurse Navigator - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

Position Overview

The Nurse Navigator is a specialized health care professional who follows patients with a designated condition(s) or needs. The Nurse Navigator will focus on five areas of service: clinical critical thinking, condition education, community outreach, outcomes management and health and wellness promotion. This individual acts as a liaison for the patient and families addressing their concerns and questions about their disease(s) and/or condition(s). Additional responsibilities are to identify and qualify patients for specific programs as well as community education efforts, such as health screenings, promotions, and serve as an educator and liaison for the health care team.

Position Requirements

Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

Associate's Degree in Nursing and

5 years health care experience

Preferred:

Bachelor's Degree in Nursing

License/Certification

Minimum Required:

NYS Registered Nurse license

Preferred:

PA Registered Nurse license

Nurse Navigation Certification

Condition-specific experience in either/both inpatient or outpatient setting(s).

