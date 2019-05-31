Medical Review Nurse – UHS Home Care – Johnson City
Position Overview
Reviews clinical documentation to ensure documentation meets Agency standards, reimbursement and compliance requirements.
Position Requirements; Education/Experience
- Graduate of an accredited RN program.
- Must have at least one year of RN experience
License/Certification
- License and current registration to practice as a professional nurse in New York State.
