Medical Review Nurse – UHS Home Care

Jobs

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
UHS_Employer_Spotlight_0_20190531200920

Medical Review Nurse – UHS Home Care – Johnson City

Position Overview

Reviews clinical documentation to ensure documentation meets Agency standards, reimbursement and compliance requirements. 

Position Requirements; Education/Experience

  • Graduate of an accredited RN program.
  • Must have at least one year of RN experience

License/Certification

  • License and current registration to practice as a professional nurse in New York State.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY…or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.

Sponsored by “United Health Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss