Key Account Manager – A.L. George, LLC

Key Account Manager

We are the largest beverage distributor in Central New York representing more than 75 wineries, cideries, distilleries and brewers. We are a growing company and need candidates that can grow into roles of greater responsibility over time. We are always looking for passionate, motivated, and independent people who love selling, working hard, and having fun. We are currently hiring for a full time Key Account Manager and are accepting resumes.

Responsibilities

Direct and manage key account activity to grow sales, revenue and profit for our suppliers, our customers and our company. Includes:

Develop relationships and maintain regular schedules with assigned chain accounts including quarterly presentations.

Continuously evaluate the portfolio within the assigned chains to identify opportunities for growth. Work with the accounts and internal team to develop plans to exploit and execute them.

Translate supplier mandates into local plans and execution. Ensure supplier mandates are fulfilled.

Present category management, chain priorities and/or initiative status at monthly sales meetings.

Work with the Brand Managers to execute plans for in-store promotions and sampling.

Create reset calendars and participate in chain resets across our entire territory.

Assist in the design of tactical incentives to drive salesman performance.

Maintain assigned chain DSD information.

Continuously educate yourself to ensure you stay current in category management techniques and tools. and understand styles, locale and programs via trade programs and events.

Use internal and supplier technology to support all of the above.

Requirements

Passion and deep knowledge of the beer industry.

Sense of urgency and commitment to achieving results in highly competitive environments that are both challenging and rewarding.

This is a relationship driven business and requires exceptional customer service skills. You must be personable, out-going, organized and self-motivated.

Ability to work both with a team, and independently, while under pressure to deliver sales goals.

5+ years of beverage and key accounts experience.

Outstanding influence skills – ability to influence key decision makers across all 3-tiers, and at all levels, to drive results.

Valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

People are our most important asset. Strong performers have the opportunity to grow into bigger roles and responsibilities – both within the company and the industry.

The company offers a very competitive package of base salaries, monthly bonuses, weekly incentives, monthly car allowances, health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, 401K, profit sharing, reward trips and merchandise and many other benefits. Cicerone training/certification available.

Job Type: Full-time

Experience:

Beverage and key account: 5 years (Preferred)

Benefits offered:

Paid time off

Health insurance

Healthcare spending or reimbursement accounts such as HSAs or FSAs

Other types of insurance

Retirement benefits or accounts

