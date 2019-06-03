Graduate Clinical Nurse - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton



This job posting is for full-time and part-time GRADUATE NURSES interesting in the following areas:

Med/Surg

Telemetry

ICU

Surgical Stepdown Units

We are hiring for full time and part time positions.

Please note: when completing the application please list the top 3 areas that you are interested in working in under the "Clinical Area Preferred" section of the application (under Professional Licensing Section).

The Graduate nurse is responsible for performing patient assessments, establishing care plans, advising patients and their families, implementing and evaluating nursing treatment, and administering medications. Graduate nurses are a vital part of the UHS team and play an important role in being an advocate for our patients. UHS Binghamton General Hospital and UHS Wilson Medical Center are now accepting applications for Graduate nurses in various Med/Surg areas. The shift and schedule are "to be determined" and will be discussed at the time of the interview.

