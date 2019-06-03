Jobs

Graduate Clinical Nurse - UHS Hospitals

UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:45 AM EDT

Graduate Clinical Nurse - UHS Hospitals - Binghamton

This job posting is for full-time and part-time GRADUATE NURSES interesting in the following areas:

  • Med/Surg
  • Telemetry
  • ICU
  • Surgical Stepdown Units

We are hiring for full time and part time positions.

Please note: when completing the application please list the top 3 areas that you are interested in working in under the "Clinical Area Preferred" section of the application (under Professional Licensing Section). 

The Graduate nurse is responsible for performing patient assessments, establishing care plans, advising patients and their families, implementing and evaluating nursing treatment, and administering medications.  Graduate nurses are a vital part of the UHS team and play an important role in being an advocate for our patients. UHS Binghamton General Hospital and UHS Wilson Medical Center are now accepting applications for Graduate nurses in various Med/Surg areas.  The shift and schedule are "to be determined" and will be discussed at the time of the interview.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY...or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.

Sponsored by "United Health Services"

