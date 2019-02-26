General Ledger Accountant – Tioga Downs Casino

Responsible for properly performing all financial activities related to the General Ledger Accounting Department, in accordance with established policies, procedures, and controls. Provide excellent guest service to both internal and external guests. Actively supports the company culture of creating a fun and entertaining experience for internal and external guests. Reconciles all balance sheet accounts in a timely, effective manner. Prepares and distributes daily Cash Report. Enters information into the General Ledger Accounts Journal. Balances fixed assets accounts. Prepares monthly financial analysis of General Ledger Accounts for Finance Department. Facilitates the flow of information, by attending regularly scheduled departmental meetings. Held accountable, to a high degree, for the accuracy and thoroughness of departmental records and reports. All other duties as assigned.

Contact Information

Tioga Downs Casino

Michelle Jones

2384 W River Rd

Nichols , New York 13812

607-699-7562

mjones@tiogadowns.com

http://www.tiogadowns.com/careers

