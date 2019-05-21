Front Desk Representative, YMCA of Broome County – Binghamton

Description

The YMCA is seeking energetic, customer service driven candidates for our front desk positions at both our Johnson City Branch and our Binghamton Branc. At the YMCA, you will engage with our members, and become a part of the Y community. Front desk representatives help create and maintain a positive image of the YMCA by greeting members and the public, providing them with accurate information and friendly, helpful service. These guidelines will be carried out in keeping with the Goals and Mission of the YMCA.

Salary: $11.10 per hour

Shifts Open:

Monday – Friday- 1 pm to 5 pm – Johnson City

Tuesday – Thursday – 9 am to 1 pm and Friday – 5 pm to 9 pm – Binghamton

Sub Shifts – Both Branches

Requirements

As a Front Desk Representative you will be tasked with:

Answering calls and directing as necessary

Problem solving any issues that come up with our membership

Checking members in and out

Signing up new members, and new program participants

Answering questions on all programs/services offered by the YMCA

Benefits:

Free YMCA membership good at both Binghamton and Johnson City

403(b) Retirement Savings Account

