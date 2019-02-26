Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Technician - Trauma - Emergency Department

FT Rotating This will be primarily evening hours (11-11, 3-11) but may go into night hours if needed (3-3) - Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital - Binghamton, NY

Why Join Ascension?

Here at Ascension Lourdes, work is more than the place we go each day. It’s an environment that associates become leaders, who follow their heart, nurture relationships, connect talent, and understand patients to provide holistic care that treats the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. Within Ascension we give, grow, connect and provide care; together as a team we are committed to our mission and our innovative approach that impacts and influences those we are committed to serving in the community.

What You Will Do

As an Associate and Trauma Technician with Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, you will have the opportunity to improve people’s lives daily. You will provide direct support to the activities and care provided to our patients within the Emergency Department, under the supervision of a Registered Nurse (RN).

In This Role You will:

Assist with procedures and treatments ordered by a physician and/or a Registered Nurse (RN) under scope of Board of Nursing and department rules and regulations.

Assist patients with tending to personal care and activities of daily living.

Report findings or changes in physical, mental and emotional conditions to nursing staff.

Respond to Code Blue and trauma resuscitation calls within the department.

Provide training support to other staff members under the direction of a Registered Nurse (RN).

Assist with keeping patient rooms clean and orderly.

Perform clerical duties as assigned.

Maintain Continual Professional Growth - by remaining current with patient care changes, technology, regulatory emergency mandates and new procedures.

Engage in Teamwork – At times may be required to float to other units depending on staffing needs.

Follow safety standards.

Participate in measures to ensure quality improvement within the organization.

What You Will Need, Licenses/Certifications/Registration:

Required Credential(s): Certified BLS Provider credentialed from the American Heart Association (AHA) obtained within 1 Month (30 days) of hire date or job transfer date.

Education & Work Experience:

HS or Equivalent

No experience required, however previous patient care experience preferred.

Equal Employment Opportunity -As an equal opportunity employer, Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Lourdes) complies with all applicable employment laws and regulations. In order to provide equal employment opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at Lourdes are based on merit, qualifications and abilities. Lourdes does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, national origin, age, genetic information, marital status, amnesty, any other legally protected status or status as a covered veteran in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws. Lourdes is an EEO/AA employer: M/F/Disabled/Vet. For further information regarding your EEO rights, click on the following link to the “EEO is the Law” poster.

