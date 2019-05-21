Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant; United Health Services – Endicott, NY

Position Overview:

Ensures that occupational therapy services are administered and completed in a timely, accurate, and reliable manner. Provides occupational therapy treatments for skilled nursing facility based inpatient and/or outpatient services, as well as associated clinical documentation. Maintains specific service delivery standards which address commitment to service, customer satisfaction, ongoing evaluation of customer expectations, integration with quality process, communication and interaction standards, turn-around time and information processing standards, corporate compliance requirements, and physical amenities/environment of care.

Position Requirements:

Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

Graduate of an accredited Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant program, receiving applicable degree or certificate in occupational therapy course of study, with Associate Degree or equivalent/Qualifies by virtue of a Certified Military Educational Program.

Preferred:

Clinical experience in a skilled nursing rehab, including basic knowledge of developments in the field.

License/Certification

Minimum Required:

Possession of a current license or eligibility to be licensed as an Occupational Therapy Assistant in the State of New York.

CPR certification within first 3 months of employment.

Preferred:

Certification by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy.

