Certified Nursing Assistant – UHS Senior Living at Ideal – Endicott
Position Overview
Performs basic resident care under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and maintains the resident care and unit environment consistent with the policies, procedures and practices of the Nursing Division and UHS Senior Living at Ideal. Promotes a caring and healing environment for resident-centered care. Salary: $11.42 through $15.53 Evenings, 2:45 -11:15
Position Requirements: Education/Experience
Minimum Required:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
Preferred:
- Completed a Nurse’s Aide program
- Previous long term care or health care experience
License/Certification
Minimum Required:
- New York State Certified Nursing Assistant
Preferred:
- CPR Certification within 3 months of hire
