Certified Nursing Assistant – UHS Senior Living at Ideal – Endicott

Position Overview

Performs basic resident care under the supervision of the Registered Nurse and maintains the resident care and unit environment consistent with the policies, procedures and practices of the Nursing Division and UHS Senior Living at Ideal. Promotes a caring and healing environment for resident-centered care. Salary: $11.42 through $15.53 Evenings, 2:45 -11:15

Position Requirements: Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Preferred:

Completed a Nurse’s Aide program

Previous long term care or health care experience

License/Certification

Minimum Required:

New York State Certified Nursing Assistant

Preferred:

CPR Certification within 3 months of hire

