We're ALDI, one of America's favorite grocers. We've grown a lot in the past few years, expanding our reach and customer base all around the country. Whether it's in customer service or our exceptional products, we owe our success to the efficiencies we create in every corner of our company and the people at each level who make that happen.

Our store employees are the face of the ALDI shopping experience. Their hard work makes it possible to uphold our company philosophy, providing quality products at the best possible price. Their smiles and pleasant demeanors keep customers coming back time and time again. Our store employees work many roles - from store associate to cashier to stocker - while providing excellent customer service. As a store employee, you're also responsible for merchandising product, monitoring inventory and keeping the store looking its best. It's an opportunity to get more out of your career and grow in an exciting environment.

Position Type: Part-Time

Starting Wage: $13.90/hour

Duties and Responsibilities:

Must be able to perform duties with or without reasonable accommodation.

Adheres to the company’s customer satisfaction guidelines and demonstrates appropriate interactions with customers and co-workers.

Assists customers with problems or concerns, and contacts store management as appropriate regarding customers with problems or concerns.

Provides feedback to store management on all products, including recommending new items to carry, products that should be discontinued, inventory losses, scanning errors, and general issues that could impact productivity.

Supports store management in providing a safe environment for fellow employees, customers, and vendors by identifying and rectifying hazards and/or equipment in need of maintenance.

Assists store management in achieving store payroll and total loss goals.

Adheres to inventory procedures and product handling guidelines.

Adheres to cash policies and procedures to minimize losses.

Complies with all other established company policies and procedures.

Processes customer purchases, performs general cleaning duties, and returns misplaced items to shelves.

Collaborates with team members and communicates relevant information to direct leader.

Upholds the security and confidentiality of documents and data within area of responsibility.

Other duties as assigned.

Education and Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent preferred.

Prior work experience in a retail environment preferred.

A combination of education and experience providing equivalent knowledge.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities

Provides prompt and courteous customer service.

Ability to operate a cash register efficiently and accurately.

Ability to perform general cleaning duties to company standards.

Ability to interpret and apply company policies and procedures.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Gives attention to detail and follows instructions.

Ability to work both independently and within a team environment.

Effective time management; maximizes productivity.

Knowledge of products and services of the company.

Meets any state and local requirements for handling and selling alcoholic beverages.

Physical Demands: Regularly required to sit, stand, bend, reach, push, pull, lift, carry, and walk about the store.

ALDI offers competitive wages and benefits, including:

Industry-leading Wages

Major Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance & Prescription Coverage for Eligible Employees

Generous Vacation Time & 7 Paid Holidays

401(k) Plan

Company Contribution to Retirement Savings Plan

Short- and Long-Term Disability Insurance

Life & Disability Insurance

ALDI is committed to equal opportunity for all employees and applicants. As a proud Equal Opportunity Employer (EEO), we do not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, religion, sex, sexual stereotyping, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, marital status, mental or physical disability, medical condition, genetic information, military or veteran status, pregnancy (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding), or any other protected characteristic.

