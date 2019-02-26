Fitness Trainer / Strength and Conditioning Coach – Synergy Athletics

Job Description

Synergy Athletics is expanding and looking for a trainer with a passion for fitness and a desire to have a position with upward mobility. Compensation range based on track record and proven results. Full time of 36-40 hours a week is available.

Who is this perfect for?

Our core values are accountability, selflessness, GSD, and to meet people where they are at. We need to care for and serve the members to a high level. It’s a strong team environment with a large investment in staff development. We have an exciting company vision for 2020 and need coaches that are a fit for the core values and see value in both personal development and team development.

Who is this NOT perfect for?

We believe that a rising tide lifts all ships. This is not a good fit for someone that prefers the commercial gym training atmosphere where they like to do 1 on 1 sale and are often independent contractors. That’s perfectly fine, but we need people that want to join a team and can handle training groups vs 1 on 1.

Are you’re still interested, please read on and apply today!

JOB SUMMARY:

Coach personalized group training sessions while providing on the fly instructions and modifications to best fit the members. You will use the Synergy System and facilities to craft a world-class training experience. This position does require that you attend scheduled training sessions and partake in continuing education and always be open to honing your skills

SYNERGY COACH ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver personalized workouts to groups of 10-20

Energize and motivate clients throughout the sessions

Build attendance by providing a positive and memorable experience

Ensure the safety of participants

Modify specific exercises to accommodate various skill levels and avoid pre-existing injuries

Attend staff meetings and required educational presentations

Handle or report member concerns when applicable

Assist in maintaining a clean and safe facility

SYNERGY COACH TRAINER JOB QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge of physiology, exercise technique, and body mechanics

Positive, motivating and effective interpersonal communication skills

Desire and capacity to coach all fitness levels

Be a humble, hungry, and smart team player

MUST hold current fitness certification from such as: ACSM, ACE, NAMS, NCSA, AFFA, NCCPT, NETA, ISSA, or NFPT. —-Others may be considered after review

Bachelor’s degree in an exercise related field is preferred

Valid CPR/AED certification

Experience teaching groups or personal training in the fitness industry

Excellent communication and customer service skills

Ability to accept feedback and quickly incorporate changes

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 to $18.00 / hour

Contact Information

Synergy Athletics

Joe Hashey

535 Vestal Parkway West

Vestal, NY 13850

(607) 725-7297

joe@synergyfitnessteam.com

http://www.synergyfitnessteam.com