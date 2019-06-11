Athletic Trainer Non-Exempt – UHS Hospitals · Vestal
Position Overview
Fulfills Athletic Training coverage for local colleges, high schools and events. Assists the physical therapy staff in all functions. Salary: $21.30 through $28.95
Position Requirements: Education/Experience
Minimum Required:
- Bachelor’s of Science degree or Master’s of Science degree at an institution with the National Athletic Training Association approved curriculum.
Preferred:
- Experience as an ATC (Certified Athletic Trainer) in a college or high school setting.
- License/Certification
Minimum Required:
- National certification through the National Athletic Trainers Association, Board of Certification (NATA BOC).
- Licensed or license-eligible by New York State
- CPR certification within the first three months of employment.
Preferred:
