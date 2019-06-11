Athletic Trainer Non-Exempt – UHS Hospitals – Vestal

Jobs

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
UHS_Employer_Spotlight_0_20190531200920

Athletic Trainer Non-Exempt – UHS Hospitals · Vestal

Position Overview

Fulfills Athletic Training coverage for local colleges, high schools and events. Assists the physical therapy staff in all functions. Salary: $21.30 through $28.95

CLICK HERE TO APPLY…or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.

Position Requirements: Education/Experience

Minimum Required:

  • Bachelor’s of Science degree or Master’s of Science degree at an institution with the National Athletic Training Association approved curriculum.

Preferred:

  • Experience as an ATC (Certified Athletic Trainer) in a college or high school setting.
  • License/Certification

Minimum Required:

  • National certification through the National Athletic Trainers Association, Board of Certification (NATA BOC).
  • Licensed or license-eligible by New York State
  • CPR certification within the first three months of employment.

Preferred:

  • National certification through the National Athletic Trainers Association, Board of Certification (NATA BOC).

CLICK HERE TO APPLY…or RETURN TO EMPLOYER SPOTLIGHT.

Sponsored by “United Health Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss