Assistant Coordinator of Athletics Facilities and Operations – Binghamton University

The Athletics Facilities and Operations area in the department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Binghamton University invites applications to fill the position of Assistant Coordinator of Athletics Facilities and Operations. This position reports to the Associate Director of Athletics, Operations and Facilities. The selected candidate will oversee the scheduling of all athletic venues, serve as the direct supervisor of student employees and interns and be responsible for all phases of student employment including hiring, payroll, and scheduling. The selected candidate will also assist with the day to day management and supervision of all athletic facilities and events as well as assist in all aspects of internal and external event operations. This position will require some night and weekend obligations. Apply Now!

Responsibilities include:

• Oversee the scheduling of all athletic venues

• Serve as the direct supervisor of student employees and interns

• Responsible for all phases of student employment, to include hiring, payroll, scheduling for event staff day and building supervision

• Assist with the day to day management and supervision of all athletic facilities and events

• Assist in all aspects of internal and external event operations

• Position requires daily attendance with night and weekend attendance for scheduled events

• Serves as on-site manager for events as assigned

• Oversee rental of campus groups including scheduling and invoicing

• Act as liaison for Binghamton Athletics to spectators and competitors

• Attend and participate in all staff meetings, bringing attention to methods/procedures that may be inefficient and offer creative ideas for improvements

• Oversee event set-up and tear-down

• Assist in planning, execution, and oversight of post season events

• Work closely with campus departments in planning and executing weekly meetings

• Provide a written post-event summary of assigned events as determined by the supervisor

Expectations:

• Foster teamwork and communication at all levels of the organization

• Continue to uphold and support the mission and vision of Binghamton University and represent it in all aspects

• Maintain the integrity of the division of athletics and the institution in all forms of communication and personal contacts; represent the staff and department in a positive manner

• Responsible for ensuring your area is compliant with all applicable NCAA rules, regulations, policies, and procedures

Job Requirements:

• Bachelor’s degree

• 1 – 3 years of relevant experience in Division I athletics

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office and Google G Suite

• General knowledge of online scheduling software

• Experience managing budget and student payroll

• Experience managing and training student employees

Payroll information can be found on our website http://www.binghamton.edu/human-resources/payroll/

Cover letters may be addressed “To the Search Committee.”

Postings active on the website accept applications until closure.

For information on the Dual Career Program, please visit:

https://www.binghamton.edu/human-resources/dual-career-program/

Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer

The State University of New York is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. It is the policy of Binghamton University to provide for and promote equal opportunity employment, compensation, and other terms and conditions of employment without discrimination on the basis of age, race, color, religion, disability, national origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, veteran or military service member status, marital status, domestic violence victim status, genetic predisposition or carrier status, or arrest and/or criminal conviction record unless based upon a bona fide occupational qualification or other exception.

As required by Title IX and its implementing regulations Binghamton University does not discriminate on the basis of sex in the educational programs and activities which it operates. This requirement extends to employment and admission. Inquiries about sex discrimination may be directed to the University Title IX Coordinator or directly to the Office of Civil Rights (OCR). Contact information for the Title IX Coordinator and OCR, as well as the University’s complete Non-Discrimination Notice may be found here.