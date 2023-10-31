CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Amazon is inviting all part-time job seekers to attend its latest hiring event.

Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon is hosting a hiring fair on November 2 at its WNY1 Delivery Station on Carlin Road in the Town of Conklin. From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., potential new hires can receive support from the company’s representatives as they apply in person. Attendees will also be walked through the hiring process end-to-end, which could result in a job offer on the spot. Amazon is also offering a limited-time sign-on bonus of $3,000.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and

rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

Appointments are not required. However, RSVPs are encouraged and can be made by clicking here. Candidates are strongly encouraged to bring work authorization documentation for on-the-spot hiring.

Participants can apply ahead of time by visiting amazon.com/applynow. To see hiring locations and opens positions, click here.