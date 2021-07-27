While you were sleeping: Alaska, Hawaii claim gold in and on the water

From sea to shining sea … and beyond.

Carissa Moore, who competes in international surfing events under the flag of Hawaii, surprised no one by winning the first women’s surfing gold medal in Olympic history.

Lydia Jacoby, who hails from Alaska, surprised many people by winning the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Also surprising: The U.S. women’s volleyball team routed reeling China, while the U.S. women’s soccer team could only draw Australia to set up a tricky quarterfinal game against the Netherlands or Brazil.

Also not surprising: China’s divers won the women’s synchronized platform event, but the U.S. duo of Jessica Parrotta and Delaney Schnell won the race for silver.

SWIMMING

The women’s 100m breaststroke favorite was defending champion Lilly King, who led early but was passed by South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the Olympic record of 1:04.82 in qualifying. They continued to duel for silver, with Schoenmaker coming out on top, but Jacoby surged past both of them for the win in 1:04.95. Schoenmaker was 0.27 seconds back. King was another 0.32 back, more than two seconds off her world record from 2017, but finished two places ahead of Russian rival Yuliya Efimova.

That was the only gold medal for the U.S. swim team on the day. Regan Smith took bronze in the 100m backstroke, while Ryan Murphy took bronze in the men’s 100m backstroke behind a 1-2 ROC finish. Great Britain went 1-2 in the day’s other final, the men’s 200m freestyle.

VOLLEYBALL

Defending Olympic gold medalist and reigning World Cup champion China had a stunning straight-set loss to Turkey in its opener, but the good money would’ve bet on at least some sort of regrouping against the United States, which stared up at China from the lower steps of the podium in each event.

China did stay even with the Americans through the first set, losing 29-27. The U.S. then took control, winning 25-22 and 25-21 for the sweep.

Jordan Thompson walloped 28 kills on top of four blocks and two aces, both in the third set, for the win.

AROUND THE GAMES

Rugby: The U.S. men led Great Britain 21-0, but a costly infraction helped the British rally for a 26-21 quarterfinal win.

Shooting: Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniecky, both sixth in their respective individual events, teamed up for silver in the debut of mixed team air rifle.

Boxing: U.S. welterweight Delante Johnson controlled the action to advance to the quarterfinals. Also, Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bit New Zealand’s David Nyika. The New Zealand boxer won the bout.

Judo: One day after Canada won its first medal in women’s judo, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won the nation’s second.

Canoe/kayak: Women’s kayak slalomist Ricarda Funk won Germany’s first gold medal in this year’s Games.

Weightlifting: Records continued to tumble, with Kuo Hsing-Chen of Chinese Taipei setting women’s 59kg records for snatch (103kg), clean and jerk (133kg) and total (236kg).

Beach volleyball: The ageless duo of Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena upset Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho. In women’s pool play, April Ross and Alix Klineman swept Spain’s Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo.

Handball: Host Japan, which usually doesn’t have a qualified team in this event, upset Montenegro in women’s action.

Mountain bike: Jolanda Neff led a Swiss sweep in the women’s event, finished more than a minute ahead of her compatriots.

Softball: After a few near-misses and a longer wait during the sport’s exile, Canada won its first bronze medal.

Tennis: Naomi Osaka, the home-country hero who lit the Olympic cauldron, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. In women’s singles, the top three seeds are out, as are all of the Americans, but U.S. doubles teams Austin Krajicek/Tennys Sandgren and Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jessica Pegula advanced.

Surfing: U.S. teen Caroline Marks reached the semifinals and wound up in fourth. Italo Ferreira won the men’s event despite breaking his board on his first wave.



MEDALISTS

Canoe/kayak (women’s kayak slalom): Gold – Ricarda Funk (GER), Silver – Maialen Chourraut (ESP), Bronze – Jessica Fox (AUS)

Cycling (women’s mountain bike): Gold – Jolanda Neff (SUI), Silver – Sina Frei (SUI), Bronze – Linda Indergand (SUI)

Diving (women’s synchronized platform): Gold – Chen/Zhang (CHN), Silver – Parratto/Schnell (USA), Bronze – Agundez/Orozco (MEX)

Equestrian (team dressage): tbd

Fencing (women’s team epee): tbd

Gymnastics (women’s team event): tbd

Judo (women’s 63kg): Gold – Clarisse Agbegnenou (FRA), Silver – Tina Trstenjak (SLO), Bronze – Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (CAN), Bronze – Maria Centracchio (chehn-tra-chee-oh) (ITA)

Judo (men’s 81kg): tbd

Shooting (mixed team air pistol): Gold – Jiang/Pang (CHN), Silver – Batsarashkina/Chernousov (ROC), Bronze – Kostevych/Omelchuk (UKR)

Shooting (mixed team air rifle): Gold – Yang/Yang (CHN), Silver – Tucker/Kozeniesky (USA), Bronze – Karimova/Kamensky (ROC)

Softball: Gold, Silver tbd, Bronze – Canada

Surfing (women’s): Gold – Carissa Moore (USA), Silver – Bianca Buitendag (RSA), Bronze – Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

Surfing (men’s): Gold – Italo Ferreira (BRA), Silver – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Bronze – Owen Wright (AUS)

Swimming (women’s 100m breaststroke): Gold – Lydia Jacoby (USA), Silver – Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), Bronze – Lilly King (USA)

Swimming (men’s 100m backstroke): Gold – Evgeny Rylov (ROC), Silver – Kliment Kolesnikov (ROC), Bronze – Ryan Murphy (USA)

Swimming (women’s 100m backstroke): Gold – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), Silver – Kylie Masse (CAN), Bronze – Regan Smith (USA)

Swimming (men’s 200m freestyle): Gold – Tom Dean (GBR), Silver – Duncan Scott (GBR), Bronze – Fernando Scheffer (BRA)

Taekwondo (women’s 67kg):

Taekwondo (men’s 80kg):

Triathlon (women’s): Gold – Flora Duffy (BER), Silver – Georgia Taylor-Brown (GBR), Bronze – Katie Zaferes (USA)

Weightlifting (women’s 59kg): Gold – Kuo Hsing-Chun (TPE), Silver – Polina Guryeva (TKM), Bronze – Ando Mikiko (JPN)

Weightlifting (women’s 64kg):

TEAM SCORES

3×3 basketball (women’s pool round): Japan def. United States 20-18, China def. Mongolia 21-9, France def. Romania 22-12, ROC def. Italy 17-9

3×3 basketball (women’s quarterfinals): China vs. Italy, Japan vs. France (byes: United States, ROC)

3×3 basketball (men’s pool round): Belgium def. Poland 16-14, Japan def. China 21-16, Serbia def. ROC 21-10, Latvia def. Netherlands 22-18

3×3 basketball (men’s quarterfinals): Netherlands vs. ROC, Latvia vs. Japan (byes: Serbia, Belgium)

Basketball (women): Japan def. France 74-70, United States def. Nigeria 81-72, Belgium def. Australia 85-70, Puerto Rico vs. China

Field hockey (men): Australia def. Argentina 5-2, Japan tied New Zealand 2-2, India def. Spain 3-0, Germany def. Great Britain 5-1, Belgium vs. South Africa, Netherlands vs. Canada

Handball (women): Japan def. Montenegro 29-26, Brazil def. Hungary 33-27, Sweden def. ROC 36-24, Netherlands def. South Korea 43-36, Angola vs. Norway, France vs. Spain

Rugby (men’s pool round): Canada def. Japan 36-12, Fiji def. Great Britain 33-7, Argentina def. South Korea 56-0, New Zealand def. Australia 14-12, Ireland def. Kenya 12-7, South Africa def. United States 17-12

Rugby (men’s 9-12 placement games): Ireland def. South Korea 31-0, Kenya def. Japan 21-7

Rugby (men’s quarterfinals): New Zealand def. Canada 21-10, Great Britain vs. United States, South Africa vs. Argentina, Fiji vs. Australia

Soccer (women): United States vs. Australia, New Zealand vs. Sweden, Canada vs. Great Britain, Chile vs. Japan, Netherlands vs. China, Brazil vs. Zambia

Volleyball (women): ROC def. Argentina 3-0, United States def. China 3-0, Serbia def. Japan 3-0, Italy vs. Turkey, Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, South Korea vs. Kenya

Water polo (men): United States def. South Africa 20-3, Spain def. Montenegro 8-6, Serbia def. Kazakhstan 19-5, Greece tied Italy 6-6, Japan vs. Hungary, Australia vs. Croatia