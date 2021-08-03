Primetime Olympics on NBC, August 3rd

Tonight Simone Biles is back, competing in the women’s balance beam final… and it’s an American showdown as Syndey McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad go for Gold in the women’s 400-meter hurdles – LIVE. The Tokyo Olympics, tonight on NBC.

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

The afternoon kicks off with Individual Jumping qualifiers in Equestrian. Jessica Springsteen makes her Olympic debut in the event. Next, in Track Cycling, medals will be awarded in Women’s Team Pursuit. In Women’s Water Polo, Team USA faces Canada in a quarter-final match. Sport Climbing debuts with Men’s Combined qualifications. Then, Gymnastics finals continue with Sam Mikulak eyeing Gold on Parallel Bars, followed by Men’s 5000m qualifiers in Track & Field. Kevin Durant and Team USA look to knock Spain out of the Basketball quarterfinals.

PRIME

The night begins with Men’s Gymnastics, as Brody Malone contends for a medal in Horizontal Bar. Track & Field is next; Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles compete in the Men’s 200m semifinals, the women’s 200m final is decided, and first-time Olympian Athing Mu goes for Gold in the Women’s 800m final. Later on in the night, Track & Field will be LIVE with Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad vying for Gold in the Women’s 400m hurdles, and Grant Holloway will race in the Men’s 110m hurdles semifinals. In Women’s Gymnastics, Simone Biles returns to compete in the Balance Beam final. Last up is Diving with the Men’s Individual Springboard event finals. Andrew Capobianco, who won the silver in the Synchronized event, will compete for the United States.

PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

Artistic Swimming teams compete in Duet qualifying.

PRIME PLUS

The US women’s Volleyball team faces Dominican Republic LIVE in the quarterfinals. In Skateboarding, eight skaters perform three:45 runs for the best score and the first Olympic medals in women’s Park.