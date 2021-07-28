Opening Day Olympic Video Clips

Look back at some of the top moments from the Opening Ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including acts showcasing Japanese culture, the Parade of Nations, and more.

Pita Taufatofua carried the flag for Tonga in his third straight Olympics. He wasn’t the only athlete donning oil and no shirt as Vanuatu’s Riilio Rii joined the trend.

Athletes from Team USA celebrate while walking in the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony. Flagbearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez speak to Mike Tirico about their hometowns, their parents, and making history at the Olympics.

In the span of fewer than five minutes, some very talented performers embody 50 Olympic disciplines from 41 sports via pictograms.

The Olympic torch is handed off to healthcare professionals and natural disaster survivors before it’s passed to four-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star Naomi Osaka, who ultimately lights the cauldron.