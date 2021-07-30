Michigan’s Alex Rose falls short in discus prelims

Samoa’s Alex Rose competes in the men’s discus throw qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Alex Rose, the Olympian from Grand Rapids, came up short in the discus preliminaries at the Tokyo Olympics Friday.

Only the top 12 of 32 throwers advanced to the finals. Though all three of Rose’s throws topped 61 meters, he still came in 18th.

“I expected to do a little bit better, have a better performance, get into the final,” a disappointed Rose said after being eliminated.

Though Rose is an American, he represents his father’s native Samoa in the Olympics. This is his second Games; he also competed in Rio in 2016.

“It’s been a rough five years. You know, it’s been a tumultuous, tumultuous event. So just the fact that I got here, competed and am at the Olympics again is awesome,” he said.

Samoa’s Alex Rose competes in the men’s discus throw qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Like other athletes, he said it was disconcerting not to have his family there to cheer him on.

“It’s tough without family, absolutely. Especially if you have a bad performance or for a pick me up or something, you expect your family… I was looking forward to looking in the stands and seeing my wife,” Rose said. “It gives you motivation for Paris in three years.”