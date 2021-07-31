Kevin Durant becomes Team USA’s all-time leading scorer

Kevin Durant needed five points against the Czech Republic on Saturday to become Team USA’s all-time leading scorer. He scored a three-pointer in the second quarter of the game to officially break the record of 336, previously held by Carmelo Anthony.

Durant is playing in his third Olympics, which makes breaking the record that much more impressive. Anthony needed four Olympic appearances to score 336 points. Melo set the record in 2016 when he passed LeBron James. LeBron might have challenged Durant for the record, but the NBA star chose to sit out of the 2020 Games to recover from injury.

Durant first played for the United States at the Olympics in the 2012 London Games. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is the most experienced player on Team USA. No other player has played in more than one Olympics.

Durant’s 39-0 unbeaten record as a member of Team USA was snapped when the U.S. lost to France earlier in the week.

The Brooklyn Net can now add Team USA all-time points leader to his four NBA scoring titles.