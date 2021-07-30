Day 7 NBC Olympic Clips

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women’s basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

Lynn Williams gives her team 2-1 lead over the Netherlands in women’s soccer.

The United States qualified second to the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay, finishing behind Canada in their preliminary heat.