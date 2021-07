ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 25, at approximately 7:52 PM, Ithaca Police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of First Street after receiving a report from a resident at that location that a bullet had been shot into their home.

Upon arrival Officers learned that the occupants of the residence in question left their home approximately one hour prior and returned to find a bullet hole through the wood frame of their window.