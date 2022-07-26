Immunization Awareness Month

Schedule Back to School Vaccinations
As the new school year and a return to more in-person learning approaches, it’s more important than ever to keep your children safe from dangerous or deadly diseases. Keep your kids up-to-date on their wellness visits and routine vaccinations by making an appointment with their doctor.
Not Sure what vaccines your kids need during their wellness exam?
Recommended Vaccines
BY AGE
Child Schedule
Teen Schedule
Adult Schedule
The national vaccination coverage among kindergarten children during the 2020-2021 school year dropped by about 1% from the previous year— that amounts to 35,000 more children without vaccination documents.
Routinely Recommended Vaccines for Children and Adolescents
Getting children and adolescents caught up with recommended vaccinations is the best way to protect them from a variety of vaccine-preventable diseases. The schedules below outline the vaccines recommended for each age group.
Your Child’s Vaccine Visit
When the time comes for your child to get his or her vaccines, here are some useful tips about what to expect and how you can prepare.