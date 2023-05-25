ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Health announcing the observance of national nurses’ week, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation, honoring New York’s nurses for their dedication to patient care.

“We salute New York State’s nurses for their unparalleled impact on healthcare and for their commitment to improving the health of their patients and communities”, Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James Mcdonald said.

New York State is set to face a shortage of nearly 40,000 nurses by 2030. The state is taking action to incentivize new professionals to join the field. The New York State Department of health created a loan repayment program called “The New York state nurses across New York,” the program is designed to help train and place registered nurses in underserved communities.

The loan repayment program makes funds available to help recruit registered nurses and encourage them to remain in those medically underserved areas for a three-year period, the three-year period is known as the service obligation period.

“Nurses provide critical care during patient’s most vulnerable moments, respond relentlessly to public health crises, and provide guidance and support to families in need…we thank you for protecting the health of New Yorkers,” Dr. James Mcdonald said.