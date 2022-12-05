WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Town of Windsor is getting in on the holiday fun with its 3rd annual Santa Parade this weekend. There will be two parades, one taking place on December 9th at 6:30 in the Village of Windsor and the other on December 10th at 11 a.m. in West Windsor.

Friday’s Windsor parade will begin at the Windsor Bus Garage, proceed South onto Main Street, right onto Chapel Street, and end at Church Street.

Santa will be waiting at the Community House following the parade with hot cocoa.

Saturday’s West Windsor parade will start on Karla Drive, move West onto Liberty Highway to CR Weeks School, go through the parking lot and return to East on Liberty Highway. It will then turn left onto Riley Road, right onto Hilltop Lane, Right onto Colpitts Drive to Liberty Highway, left onto North Road to Buttercup Hill Road, then hit Mary’s Road, Pine Valley, and return to the West Windsor Fire Station.

If you or your organization would like to join the parade, you can contact Liz Pfister at 607-624-0391 or Carolyn Price at 607-743-0401.