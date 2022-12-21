Chevy Chase hides behind the tree in a scene from the film ‘Christmas Vacation’, 1989. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With Christmas right around the corner, now is a great time to throw on a classic holiday movie and spend time with friends and family.

Having trouble deciding what to watch? Here is a list of the top 25 Christmas movies of all-time, according to entertainment database IMDb.

25. White Christmas – Rating: 7.5

A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.

24. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation – Rating: 7.5

The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.

23. A Season for Miracles – Rating: 7.6

A miracle occurs for a homeless family consisting of two children neglected by their incarcerated mother and their protective aunt who is trying to keep them out of the foster system with the help of an angel.

22. Remember the Night – Rating: 7.6

Love blooms between a sympathetic attorney and the comely shoplifter he has taken home for the Christmas holiday.

21. It Happened on Fifth Avenue – Rating: 7.6

Two homeless men move into a mansion while its owners are wintering in the South.

20. The Bishop’s Wife – Rating: 7.6

A debonair angel comes to Earth to help an Episcopalian bishop and his wife in their quest to raise money for the new church.

19. Love Actually – Rating: 7.6

Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

18. Joyeux Noel – Rating: 7.7

In December 1914, an unofficial Christmas truce on the Western Front allows soldiers from opposing sides of the First World War to gain insight into each other’s way of life.

17. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town – Rating: 7.7

A mailman reveals the origin of Santa Claus.

16. Home Alone – Rating: 7.7

An eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas eve.

15. The Year Without Santa Claus – Rating: 7.8

When a weary and discouraged Santa Claus considers skipping his Christmas Eve run one year, Mrs. Claus and his elves set out to change his mind.

14. Edward Scissorhands – Rating: 7.9

An artificial man, who was incompletely constructed and has scissors for hands, leads a solitary life. Then one day, a suburban lady meets him and introduces him to her world

13. The Nightmare Before Christmas – Rating: 7.9

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

12. Miracle on 34th Street – Rating: 7.9

After a divorced New York mother hires a nice old man to play Santa Claus at Macy’s, she is startled by his claim to be the genuine article. When his sanity is questioned, a lawyer defends him in court by arguing that he’s not mistaken.

11. A Christmas Story – Rating: 7.9

In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift.

10. The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya – Rating: 8

A week before Christmas, Kyon wakes up in a world where the SOS Brigade doesn’t exist. Mikuru and Yuki don’t recognize him, and Haruhi and Itsuki seem to have vanished.

9. The House Without a Christmas Tree – Rating: 8

In 1946 Nebraska, a young girl named Addie desperately craves a Christmas tree, but her bitter widower father refuses because of events from the family’s past.

8. The Shop Around the Corner – Rating: 8

Two employees at a gift shop can barely stand each other, without realizing that they are falling in love through the post as each other’s anonymous pen pal.

7. A Christmas Carol – Rating: 8.1

Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeonly, miserly businessman, has no time for sentimentality and largely views Christmas as a waste of time. However, this Christmas Eve he will be visited by three spirits who will show him the errors of his ways.

6. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – Rating: 8.1

Young reindeer Rudolph lives at the North Pole. His father is one of Santa’s reindeer and it is expected that Rudolph will eventually be one too. However, he has a feature which is a setback and causes him to be ostracized: his red nose.

5. The Snowman – Rating: 8.2

On Christmas Eve, a young boy builds a snowman that comes to life and takes him to the North Pole to meet Father Christmas.

4. Die Hard – Rating: 8.2

A New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

3. A Charlie Brown Christmas – Rating: 8.3

Depressed at the commercialism he sees around him. Charlie Brown tries to find a deeper meaning to Christmas.

2. How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Rating: 8.3

A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.

1. It’s a Wonderful Life – Rating: 8.6

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

*Movie descriptions provided by IMDb.