BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34 will be continuing its holiday tradition of presenting the Sounds of the Season concert performed by the Binghamton Youth Symphony.

The performance will be broadcasted tomorrow at 7 p.m. on NBC and 11 p.m. on ABC.

Christmas Day, the concert will air on ABC at 7 a.m. and on NBC at 12:30 p.m.

If you miss it due to the busy holiday schedule, you can also watch it on ABC at 10 p.m. on New Years Eve, or on NBC New Years Day from 12:30 to 1 p.m.