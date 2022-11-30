ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Santa Claus and his elf friends will be visiting the Northside of Endicott this weekend.

On Friday, December 2nd, Santa will ride through the village streets on his sleigh beginning at 6 p.m.

You can catch him between Robble Avenue/Prescott Avenue and Squires Avenue from Watson Boulevard to Ethel Street.

To add to the Friday night festivities, musical duo Nino and Mark will be visiting neighborhood restaurants singing Christmas carols.

On Friday and Saturday, December 2nd and 3rd, the George W. Johnson Park and carousel will be open with free hot cocoa for all visitors.

And to top things off, on Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the carousel for photo opportunities.

The event will kick-off Christmas festivities in Broome County.

Check out a map of Santa’s ride below: