NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Even before calendars flipped over to December, holiday jingles were already taking radio channels by storm. While there are new songs released every year, the classic hits such as All I Want For Christmas Is You remain ever-present.

Research by NewYorkBets.com has determined the most popular Christmas song in New York is Wham’s Last Christmas. The song has been searched over 111,050 times within the last year and has over 1 billion total streams on Spotify.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You fell behind in searches but tops Spotify searches with nearly 1.3 billion Spotify total streams. Other classics that make the list include It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee, and more.

Songs1 year search data
Last Christmas – WHAM111050
All I Want For Christmas – Mariah Carey86200
It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams63330
Mistletoe – Justin Bieber50820
White Christmas – Bing Crosby43970
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra33140
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee31750
Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande22720
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble22370
Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives20490
Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes18110
Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms16410
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Frank Sinatra9190
Happy Xmas – John Lennon5900
Carol of the Bells – Mykola Leontovych2180
SongsSpotify Total Streams
All I Want for Christmas Is You1,299,946,029
Last Christmas1,009,975,879
It Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas714,856,453
Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree653,588,261
Driving Home for Christmas387,692,764
Wonderful Christmastime358,461,518
Fairytale of New York299,608,192
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town217,712,441
Step into Christmas 210,685,830
Santa Baby197,046,970