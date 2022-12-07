NEW YORK (WWTI) – For the fifth year in a row Century Link has uncovered which states have the most Christmas spirit.
In the Century Link report, Christmas spirit was measured with custom-weighted percentages.
The report also used Pollfish to survey 1,000 Americans on attitudes and habits around celebrating Christmas, with data gathered in September 2022.
Percentages to assign rankings are:
- 29%: Google searches for, “Christmas movies” and “Gingerbread houses”;
- 28%: Google Shopping trends for, “Wrapping paper”, “Christmas cards”, “Christmas ornaments”, and “Elf on a Shelf”;
- 14.5%: Christmas music streaming;
- 7%: Tweets about Christmas during December 2021;
- 21.5%: Christmas-related cultural markers;
- 7%: Number of Christmas tree farms per capita; and
- 14.5%: Charitable giving in the last documented tax year.
New York comes in at number 48 on the list with a bit of Scrooge or Grinch-like quality, but the Empire State comes in at the top of the list for most tax-deductible charitable giving, ranked third, with Texas coming in second and California in first, according to the IRS.
The full 2022 Christmas spirit list ranked from most to least:
|State
|2022 Rank
|State
|2022 Rank
|New Hampshire
|1
|North Carolina
|27
|Wisconsin
|2
|Idaho
|28
|Utah
|3
|Missouri
|29
|West Virginia
|4
|Kansas
|30
|Pennsylvania
|5
|Louisiana
|31
|Ohio
|6
|Washington
|32
|Kentucky
|7
|Tennessee
|33
|Indiana
|8
|California
|34
|New Jersey
|9
|Texas
|35
|Delaware
|10
|Iowa
|36
|Vermont
|11
|New Mexico
|37
|Michigan
|12
|Arkansas
|38
|Alaska
|13
|Georgia
|39
|Massachusetts
|14
|Colorado
|40
|North Dakota
|15
|Maryland
|41
|Nebraska
|16
|Florida
|42
|South Dakota
|17
|Virginia
|43
|Maine
|18
|Oklahoma
|44
|Rhode Island
|19
|Nevada
|45
|Connecticut
|20
|Wyoming
|46
|Arizona
|21
|Mississippi
|47
|Illinois
|22
|New York
|48
|Montana
|23
|Oregon
|49
|Minnesota
|24
|Alabama
|50
|Hawaii
|25
|District of Columbia
|51
|South Carolina
|26
Century Link’s report also includes the follow statistics:
- Happiness is the strongest emotion people feel about Christmas with 57% saying it’s the one time of year they get to see loved ones.
- A belief in Santa: most say they stopped believing between the ages of 5 and 9.
- Holiday plans are broken down by generation with 31% of Gen Z and 33% of Millennials planning to host family at home, while 37% of Gen X and 47% of Baby Boomers plan to stay home and have no visitors.
- Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic: 43% haven’t changed the way they spend the holiday and 30% report making a more significant effort to see family.
- Keeping Christmas Traditions: most Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X plan to keep the same traditions, while 50% of Boomers keep fewer traditions than before.
Christmas spending is also broken down by generation in the report with 33% of Gen Z and 30% of Millennials spending more, 41% of Gen X spending less and 29% of Baby Boomers spending far less-but an equal amount is spending slightly more.
Century Link’s full report is available on their website.