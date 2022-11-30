BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight, Santa Claus is coming to Binghamton as Little Venice will host its Annual Holiday Toy Drive Dinner at the restaurant on Chenango Street.

Guests can bring an unwrapped, new or gently used toy or gift card and receive a spaghetti dinner for just $16.99.

The meal includes a small salad, spaghetti and meat logs, and a non-alcoholic beverage,

Bring the whole family as the evening will also include photos with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little Venice is partnering with The Outreach Ministries/Showers of Hope during the toy drive to ensure that all gifts stay right here in Broome County. Gifts will be given to residents ages 0-18.

Local parents will be able to register with The Outreach Ministries and shop for their children within the next few weeks.

The Outreach Ministries anticipates over 750 children being registered this season.

Representatives from the organization will also be on hand for adopting family sign-ups. Customers can adopt a local family to provide for this season and will also receive the discounted spaghetti dinner.