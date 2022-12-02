DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is doing what it can to ensure that local children have presents to open this Christmas.

Today, Sheriff Craig DuMond announced that they raised a grand total of $2,640 for their annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

All of the money will be used to buy Christmas gifts for children throughout the county.

To contribute, the Corrections Officer Union initially donated $1,000. They then decided to participate in what they call “Double Down December” and donate another $1,000 towards the purchase of toys.

The Road Patrol Division Union participated in “No Shave November” and “Double Down December” raising a total of $1,080, of which $540 was donated to the toy drive.

The other $540 will be donated to an upcoming “Random Acts of Kindness” holiday initiative.

DuMond said, “The kindness and heartfelt concern displayed by both divisions for the children of Delaware County during this Christmas season, is just overwhelming. I’m extremely honored to be associated with such kind and caring individuals and couldn’t be more proud of their dedication to the wellbeing of the people of our communities. After all, giving without the expectation of receiving is what the Christmas season is all about.”