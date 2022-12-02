BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the 16th year, Broome County residents can brighten up the Christmas of an older adult by participating in the ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign run by Home Instead, a local home care network.

Through ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’, community members can give a holiday gift to a senior adult who may otherwise go without.

To participate, shoppers can visit the ‘Be a Santa for a Senior’ tree located at the Boscov’s in Downtown Binghamton. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments can be picked up through December 9th. The gifts will be delivered to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Alex Conaty, owner of the Binghamton Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

Program coordinators hope to collect 500 gifts for 250 local older adults.