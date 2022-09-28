An overwhelming majority of young people in a new poll indicated they are at least somewhat enthusiastic about casting ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.

The survey, from YouGov and American University’s Sine Institute for Policy and Politics, asked respondents between the ages of 18 and 34 to rate their enthusiasm for voting in November on a 10-point scale. Almost 70 percent rated their enthusiasm between 5 and 10, with 10 being “extremely enthusiastic.” More than one-third — 35 percent — rated their enthusiasm as an 8 or higher.

By comparison, 32 percent of young respondents indicated they have little to no enthusiasm for the upcoming midterms, according to the poll, first reported by Politico on Wednesday.

When asked how will they vote in the midterms, 39 percent of young respondents said they want Democrats to control both chambers of Congress, while 21 percent want Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

The new poll comes as both parties look to gain majority control of the House and Senate in the midterms. Voters in recent polling indicted including inflation and abortion will influence their ballots.

Seventy-six percent of young respondents in the new poll believe that dramatic change could occur in this country if their generation joins together and demands it, while 14 percent of respondents don’t believe so.

The survey was conducted from July 18 to Aug. 30 with a total of 3,144 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 1.9 percentage points.