Former President Trump lashed out at a number of his favorite targets Wednesday night during an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson meant to compete with the first GOP presidential debate that the 2024 GOP front-runner skipped.

Trump criticized Fox News, the network televising the debate, rival candidate Chris Christie and his former Attorney General Bill Barr during the 46-minute interview that was pre-taped at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., property. Here are some of the highlights.

Trump tells Carlson he should not have been fired by Fox

The former president blasted Fox for taking Carlson off the air in April, saying it was a mistake by the network to oust its at the time top-rated host.

“I think it was a terrible move getting rid of you,” Trump told the former host. “You’re No. 1 on television and all of a sudden we’re doing this interview, but we’ll get bigger ratings doing this crazy forum that you’re using than probably the debate.”

Since being fired by Fox, Carlson, who remains under contract with the network, has started a new version of his popular prime-time show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Trump has ridiculed Fox for weeks over its coverage of him and complained to the network’s senior leadership about the firing of Carlson, which came just days after the network agreed to pay $787 million in settlement money to Dominion Voting Systems in connection with false claims aired on Fox about voter fraud being pushed by the former president and his allies.

Trump blasts Christie as ‘savage maniac’

Trump wasted little time going after one of his Republican primary rivals, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), whose 2024 campaign has largely focused on attacking the former president as unfit to serve another term.

“He runs solely on the basis of ‘Let’s get Trump,’” the former president said. “He’s like a savage maniac. He’s like a lunatic. And that’s all he talks about. His poll numbers are very, very low.”

Christie was among the first major figures to endorse Trump in the 2016 primary after dropping out himself, and he was considered for White House chief of staff and advised Trump on debate prep in 2020.

Christie had relentlessly attacked Trump as a “coward” for skipping Wednesday’s debate.

But Trump said while the two were “friendly” over the years, he thinks Christie likely feels “betrayed” because he didn’t get an administration job.

Trump attacks Barr after Tucker raises Epstein report

The former Fox News host brought up former Attorney General William Barr in unusual fashion, raising a report he wrote about the death of Jeffrey Epstein in prison.

Carlson questioned why Barr wrote in his biography that Epstein likely killed himself, a nod to conspiracy theories that Epstein was killed in prison.

Trump said he did not know, but he quickly pivoted to attacking his former attorney general over his refusal to indulge Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020.

“Bill Barr didn’t do an investigation on the election fraud either. He said he did and he pretended he did,” Trump said, claiming Barr was “petrified” of being impeached by the House, which at the time was controlled by Democrats.